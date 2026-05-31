Who Is Jugal Daterao? Disney Program Manager Sentenced in Russia Over THC Gummies Case

As reports surrounding a recent court ruling in Russia continue to attract global attention, many people are searching for one question: Who is Jugal Daterao?

The Indian-origin executive has come under the spotlight after a Russian court sentenced him in a drug smuggling and possession case linked to THC-infused gummy candies. While the legal proceedings have generated widespread interest, attention has also turned to Daterao's professional background and his association with The Walt Disney Company. Vladimir Putin Is Spending USD 26 Billion Trying To Live Forever: Here’s How Russia’s Longevity Project Works.

A Career at Disney

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jugal Daterao has been working with The Walt Disney Company since 2019 as a Program Manager. In this role, he oversees large-scale programs and operational initiatives, bringing experience in program leadership and management.

His professional profile describes him as an executive with expertise in managing complex projects and business operations.

Where Is Jugal Daterao Based?

Daterao is based in New York, according to publicly available information on LinkedIn. His online presence suggests he has been living and working in the United States for several years.

Why Is Jugal Daterao in the News?

Daterao's name made international headlines after Russian authorities detained him in January 2026.

According to Russian state media reports, he arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on a flight that transited through Qatar. During a customs inspection, officials allegedly discovered THC-infused gummy candies in his luggage.

What Did the Russian Court Decide?

A court in Russia's Moscow region found Daterao guilty of drug possession and smuggling charges.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in a medium-security penal colony and was also fined 30,000 roubles.

During the trial, Daterao reportedly argued that the gummies had been legally prescribed in the United States to help manage long-term effects following brain surgery. However, the court rejected the defence and proceeded with the conviction.

What Else Is Known About Him?

Russian media have identified Daterao as an Indian citizen, although it remains unclear whether he also holds US citizenship.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the purpose of his visit to Russia. Apart from details revealed during court proceedings, little additional information about the trip has been made available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).