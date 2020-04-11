10 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Test Negative for Coronavirus in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 11 (ANI): All 46 Tablighi Jamaat followers in Goa have tested negative for COVID-19, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.Ten out of these 46 people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin in the month of March.The Nizamuddin area is one of the areas in Delhi which have emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.Several positive cases of the coronavirus from across India were linked to the gathering.As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

