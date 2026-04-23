Ashwani Kumar IPL Salary: Here’s How Much MI Pacer's Contract is Worth

In a league often defined by multi-million-pound contracts, Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Ashwani Kumar is currently proving to be the ultimate 'value for money' signing of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite a modest retention fee, the left-arm seamer has solidified his place as a core component of the MI bowling attack, most recently troubling the Chennai Super Kings batters in the ongoing El Clasico at Wankhede Stadium., including picking up the crucial wicket of Dewald Brevis. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Ashwani Kumar IPL Salary

Ashwani Kumar was retained by the five-time champions for the IPL 2026 season at a price of INR 30 Lakh (£28,500 approx.). This figure stems from his original recruitment at his base price during the 2025 mega auction.

BCCI Match Fees and Seasonal Bonuses

Under the BCCI’s 2025–2027 pay structure, Brevis’s earnings extend well beyond his base contract. A historic move by the board ensures that every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee. . Lasith Malinga Lookalike Spotted at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK El Clasico IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Per Match Fee: Ashwani earns INR 7.5 lakh for every game he plays.

Full Season Potential: If he features in all 14 league matches, he stands to earn an additional INR 1.05 crore.

Total Estimated Earnings: Including his contract and a full slate of matches, Ashwani's total IPL 2026 compensation would be approx INR 1.35 crore.

Ashwani Kumar IPL Salary Progression

Category Amount (INR) Amount (Approx. GBP) Contract Retention Salary INR 30 Lakh £28,500 Match Fee (Per Game) INR 7.5 Lakh £7,100 Potential Seasonal Total* INR 1.35 Crore £128,000

The 24-year-old’s on-field output has vastly outstripped his financial standing in the squad. On 20 April 2026, Kumar produced a masterclass against the Gujarat Titans, claiming figures of 4/24 to secure a 99-run victory for Mumbai. This performance mirrored his historic IPL debut in 2025, where he became the first Indian pacer to take four wickets in his first appearance.

After being overlooked by several major franchises in previous years, he caught the attention of MI scouts through his performances for the BLV Blasters in the Sher-E-Punjab T20. His journey from the domestic fringes to becoming a household name at the Wankhede Stadium underscores the IPL’s reputation for unearthing talent regardless of pedigree.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).