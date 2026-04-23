A man allegedly set his in-laws’ house on fire in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra after repeated refusals to send his wife back with him. The blaze quickly spread, destroying the in-laws’ home and a neighbouring house. No casualties were reported, but both properties were completely gutted.

The accused, identified as Mithun Padvi, is currently absconding. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation following a complaint filed by his mother-in-law. Girish Mahajan Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Over Worli Traffic Jam During Rally.

Repeated Attempts to Bring Wife Back, Man Sets In-Laws' House on Fire After Refusal

According to initial reports, Padvi’s wife had been staying at her maternal home for some time after a dispute between the couple. Padvi had reportedly visited the house multiple times, asking her to return, but was refused on each occasion.

Officials said the situation escalated after these repeated disagreements, culminating in the alleged act of arson. Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row, Amravati S*x Scandal: Epstein Files-Like Cases Rock Maharashtra.

Fire Spreads Rapidly to Neighbouring House

The fire is believed to have intensified quickly due to high summer temperatures and strong winds. Within a short time, flames engulfed not only the in-laws’ house but also spread to a neighbouring property owned by Subhash Valvi.

Both structures, along with household belongings, were reduced to ashes before the fire could be brought under control.

Videos circulating locally show large flames consuming the houses as residents attempted to control the fire. The footage highlights the scale of destruction and the rapid spread of the blaze. Authorities have not commented on the authenticity of all circulating clips but confirmed significant property damage.

Police in Maharashtra said efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the आरोपी. A case has been registered under relevant sections related to arson and criminal acts. Further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and any additional factors leading up to the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).