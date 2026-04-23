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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal Notifies Digital Census 2027 Schedule, Two-phase Exercise to Begin from June 16 Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Government of Himachal Pradesh has notified the schedule for conducting Census 2027, which will be carried out entirely in digital mode in two phases beginning mid-2026, according to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Government of Himachal Pradesh has notified the schedule for conducting Census 2027, which will be carried out entirely in digital mode in two phases beginning mid-2026, according to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department.

As per the notification, Phase I House listing and Housing Census will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. During this period, detailed information on housing conditions, amenities and assets will be collected. Ahead of this, residents will be given a 15-day window for self-enumeration to voluntarily submit their details online.

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Phase II Population Enumeration is scheduled for February 2027. However, considering harsh weather and accessibility constraints, enumeration in snow-bound areas of the state will be carried out earlier in September 2026.

The government has warned of strict penalties for non-compliance. Individuals found obstructing census officials or deliberately providing false information may face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and imprisonment of up to three years under provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

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Citing the provisions of the Act, the government has urged citizens to cooperate fully with the exercise, stating that it is legally mandatory to provide accurate information to census officials. However, exemptions have been made in cases where the disclosure of names of female family members or husbands is restricted by custom.

The notification also mandates occupiers of premises to allow authorised census officials reasonable access for data collection and to permit marking of identification numbers or letters on buildings for official purposes.

Reassuring citizens on privacy concerns, the government stated that all census data will remain strictly confidential and will not be open to public inspection or admissible as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings, except in cases related to violations under the Census Act.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said that census data forms the backbone of policy planning and governance, aiding both state and central governments in decision-making. He added that the data is vital for public administration, delimitation and reservation of constituencies for Parliament, Assembly and Panchayati Raj institutions, as well as for assessing key socio-economic indicators such as literacy, migration and fertility trends. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)