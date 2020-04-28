102 More COVID-19 Positive in Rajasthan, State's Count Now at 2,364

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): A total of 102 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,364 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said in a media bulletin.According to the media bulletin, Out of the 102 new cases, 26 were reported from Jaipur, 25 from Jodhpur, 24 from Kota, 11 from Ajmer, 8 from Tonk, 4 from Dholpur and 1 each from Banswara, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur districts.2 deaths have been reported today, taking the death toll to 52 in the state.So far, 770 people have recovered from the COVID-19 disease and 584 people have been discharged, the bulletin informed. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that there has been "progress in COVID-19 recoveries in the state". "We are also increasing our capacity to do COVID-19 tests. In one week's time, we will be able to do 10,000 tests per day," he said. With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

