11 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Chandigarh, Total 146 Cases

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Eleven more people were infected with coronavirus on Friday in Chandigarh, taking the total cases to 146 in the Union territory.

Among the fresh cases, nine were residents of Bapu Dham Colony which is the worst affected area of the city that had been declared as a containment zone.

The other two cases were a 20-year-old woman residing in Maloya and a 35-year-old woman living in Sector-30, as per the medical bulletin.

Twenty-one coronavirus patients have so far been discharged from hospital after they were fully cured of the virus, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,913 samples have been tested so far out of which 1,748 samples are negative while the reports of 18 samples are awaited, the bulletin stated.

Chandigarh has reported one death due to COVID-19 so far.

A total of 124 cases are active in the city, according to the bulletin.

In a government release here, UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore said the administration must focus on affected pockets like Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30-B with intensive screening and testing to be done in these areas.

Health Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said 85 of the active cases were from Bapu Dham Colony alone.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said around 700 persons from Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir were being sent home on buses.

Parida further stated that nearly 5,000 people, mostly non-resident Indians and city residents were expected to return by air from abroad.

They will be quarantined for 14 days in local hotels, he said.

