Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions against seven commanders of Iranian-aligned militias in Iraq, accusing them of being "responsible for planning, directing, and executing attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests", CNN reported.

The measures target individuals associated with Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). All four militias are designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations, as reported by CNN.

Also Read | 'Paper Tiger': Donald Trump Mocks NATO While Praising Gulf Allies After Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz.

"Today's action sends a clear message: Those who enable or support these militias' violence will face consequences. We call on Iraqi authorities to take immediate steps to dismantle these groups and prevent them from using Iraqi territory to conduct terrorist activities that destabilize the region," State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement Friday, according to CNN.

The sanctions are not tied to any single attack but come amid a surge in strikes by Iran-backed militias targeting US facilities in Iraq since the escalation of the US conflict with Iran, as per CNN.

Also Read | Justin Fairfax Death: Former Virginia Governor Kills Wife Cerina Fairfax, Dies by Suicide Amid Divorce Battle.

According to Al Jazeera, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated the US position, stating, "We will not allow Iraq's terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests." He added, "Those who enable these militias' violence will be held accountable."

Iran-backed Iraqi groups joined the conflict last month and have since carried out rocket and drone attacks on US interests across the region, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)