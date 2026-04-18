New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya strongly criticised Congress over the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that "stripping women of their rights is an old and corrupt mindset of the Congress."

"Stripping women of their rights is an old and corrupt mindset of the Congress! By opposing the bill in Parliament today, Congress, TMC, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party have proven that they are staunchly against women's empowerment. The women of the country will never forget this insult," Mandaviya said in a strongly worded post on X on Friday.

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https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2045180419700830595Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday described the defeat of Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha as a "black day for Indian democracy."

"Black Day for Indian Democracy, Opposition's Anti-Women Mindset Exposed. Today's failure to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill-2026 in Lok Sabha reveals the Congress, TMC, DMK, SP, and INDIA alliance's deep-seated anti-women mentality. This is a dark chapter in our democracy. It's not just a bill's defeat, it's the shattering of millions of sisters' trust in a brighter future. While we envision 'Nari Shakti' empowerment, the opposition's narrow mindset has erected a wall on their path. This is an insult to their dreams and strength. The opposition's insult to Nari Shakti will cost them dearly. This rage won't stop. From 2029 Lok Sabha polls to every local election, India's women will teach a harsh lesson to those who trample their aspirations," CM Saha said on social media.

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In a post on X, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "A dark day for India. The Women's Reservation Bill was defeated by RahulGandhi, exposing their hypocrisy on women's empowerment. They denied Nari Shakti the respect and representation it deserves, insulting millions of Indian women."https://x.com/gssjodhpur/status/2045153405744906523?s=20

"Instead of speaking on women's reservation, Rahul Gandhi wandered into unrelated stories like a student filling answer sheets with anything because he has no real answer. When the nation expected vision, he delivered confusion. When history called for leadership, he offered a distraction. India is watching. Women are watching. Rahul Gandhi's immature politics will come at a heavy price, and Congress may never regain the trust of women again," Shekhawat further said.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition parties voting against it.In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division."The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)