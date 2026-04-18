Beirut [Lebanon], April 18 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, during which the two discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing efforts to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported, citing Saudi state news agency SPA.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed in an Israeli strike carried out after a ceasefire had come into effect, Lebanon's health ministry said on Friday, CNN reported.

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According to the ministry, the strike targeted a motorcycle and another vehicle in the southern town of Kounine on Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, as reported by CNN.

Hours earlier, the Lebanese army had accused Israel of committing multiple ceasefire violations, stating that intermittent shelling had affected several villages in southern Lebanon.

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The Israeli military did not immediately respond to those claims, as per CNN.

If confirmed, the reported strike would constitute a violation of the ceasefire, although the truce otherwise appears to be holding for now, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the United Nations children's agency welcomed the ceasefire announcement, highlighting the impact of the conflict on children, Al Jazeera reported.

"Over the past 46 days, children have paid a devastating price," UNICEF said on X. "This ceasefire must hold - and must be fully respected."

These developments follow the US President's earlier announcement on Thursday regarding a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had earlier announced that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire was "completely open".

The strategic waterway had been obstructed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran on February 28.

As a conduit for 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz has had significant global economic repercussions, impacting supply chains and energy prices worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)