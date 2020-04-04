11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala, Total Figure Rises to 306

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala has surged to 306, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday."Kerala today reported 11 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection - six from Kasargod District, and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.She further said, "Five of the new cases are people who returned from Dubai, three have returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, one person who came back from Nagpur and two got infected through primary contact locally."Of the 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerala so far, 254 patients are currently under treatment in different hospitals in the state and 50 others have been discharged, she said.The Health Minister also said that in the State a total of 1,71,355 persons are under observation, of which 1,70,621 are under home observation and 734 are admitted in hospitals. "174 persons were hospitalised today. 9,744 samples were sent for testing from those who had symptoms and 8,586 reports were negative," she added.As per the latest update by the Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3072 while 75 people have died of the infection. (ANI)

