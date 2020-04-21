110 More Coronavirus Cases Surface in UP; Total Count 1,294

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,294 as 110 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

Till Monday, UP had 1,184 confirmed cases.

So far, 18 people have died from the infection in the state.

The official, however, said the number of active cases in the state was now 1,134.

"Till now, 1,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 53 districts in the state, of which 1,134 are active. Nine of the 53 districts have now zero active cases,” Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said till now, 140 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

He said pool testing was continuing in the areas outside the high-risk containment zones.

