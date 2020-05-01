115 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Seven Deaths

Pune, May 1 (PTI) 115 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune district since Thursday night, taking the total number of cases to 1,815, a health official said on Friday.

With seven deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Friday, the death toll has now reached 99 in the district.

"In Pune municipal limits, a total of 102 new cases of infection were reported, taking the city's total to 1,607.

"In Pimpri Chinchwad, with no new cases, number of COVID-19 cases stood at 113," the official added.

In rural Pune and Pune Cantonment area the number has gone up to 95 with 13 more cases, the official said.

