Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Two persons have been detained after police seized 120 kilograms of cannabis at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.The cannabis was being illegally transported to Kerala.A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)