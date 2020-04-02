124 Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka Including 3 Deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking a total number of cases to 124 including 3 deaths and 11 discharged, the state Health Department said.The department said that the active cases include 10 patients, including 1 pregnant woman, who are in isolation at hospitals and are stable while three others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). With an increase of 235 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2069 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.The new list also includes1860 active cases, 155 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

