Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 1 (ANI): With President's rule in Manipur due to end later this month unless extended by Parliament, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that NDA partners in the state have been called to Delhi for a meeting.

"All NDA partners have been invited....Let's hope for a positive response," Biren Singh told reporters.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026-27: Budget Focuses on Pushing Growth, Reforms, and Jobs Across Sectors, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Videos).

In response to a query, he said the government is an ongoing process.

"The government is a continuing process. I try my best to change the landscape in the state of Manipur," he said.

Also Read | Cigarette Prices Surge up to INR 55 per Pack Following New Excise Duty Implementation in Under Budget 2026-27.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 in 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister following months of intermittent violence in the state following ethnic tensions between the Kuki Zo and Meitei ethnic groups.

Sources said that BJP leadership is likely to take a call on extension of President's Rule in the state after interaction with NDA leaders in the state.

Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026."

The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)