167 Indians Deportees from US Land in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): As many as 167 Indians who were deported from the United States arrived at Amritsar Airport by Omni Air International Airlines on Tuesday."Out of the 167, 79 are from Haryana, the rest will from other states," said Deepak Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).According to the official, all deportees were sent back to India for different reasons, of which, the major reason was illegal stay in the US.They arrived in Amritsar on special flights arranged by the Indian government.After the medical examination, all the deportees were sent to the quarantine centre in line with the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)