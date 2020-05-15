169 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Two Deaths

Bhopal, May 15 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 4,595 on Friday as 169 more people, including 61 in Indore and 26 in Bhopal, tested positive, officials said.

The virus also claimed two more lives since Thursday night, which took the death toll in the state to 239.

Both the deaths were reported in Indore, the district worst affected by the pandemic.

Of the total number of deaths due to coronavirus, Indore accounts for 98. It has reported 2,299 confirmed cases, 61 of them coming to light since Thursday night.

27 new patients were detected in Burhanpur, 26 in Bhopal, 11 in Jabalpur, 10 in Ujjain, seven in Dhar, five in Gwalior, four each Neemuch and Rewa, three in Sagar, two each in Khargone and Bhind and one each in Vidisha, Satna and Sehore.

With this, Bhopal now has 926 cases, Ujjain 284, Jabalpur 168, Burhanpur 122, Khargone 99, Dhar 96, Neemuch 49, Gwalior 36, Sagar 17, Vidisha 14, Bhind 12, Rewa 11, Satna 8 and Sehore 5.

Coronavirus cases were reported for the first time in Damoh (three cases) and Datia (one) districts on Friday.

Thus the virus has now spread to 44 of 52 districts.

The number of cases in other districts is: Khandwa 81, Raisen 65, Dewas 58, Mandsaur 57, Hoshangabad 37, Ratlam 28, Barwani 26, Morena 25, Agar Malwa 13, Shajapur 8, Jhabua 7, Chhindwara 5, four each in Sheopur and Sidhi, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh, two each in Ashok Nagar and Dindori and one each in Betul, Guna, Mandla, Panna and Seoni.

Apart from Indore (98) and Bhopal (35), 45 persons have died in Ujjain, nine in Burhanpur, eight each in Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven in Dewas, four in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one each in Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

As many as 2,283 people have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases in MP is 2,073.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 4,595, active cases 2,073, new cases 169, death toll 239, recovered 2,283, total number of tested people 93,849.

Districts of Alirajpur, Sheopur and Betul have not recorded any new case in the past 21 days.

