19 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K in Last 24 Hours, Count at 565

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): A total of 19 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 565 in Jammu and Kashmir including 381 active cases.According to J-K administration, all the new cases have been reported from the Kashmir division."19 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours; all are from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 565 which includes 381 active cases," the administration said in a statement.With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)