2 Held in Dwarka, Pistol Seized

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons who are allegedly involved in several criminal cases, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep (34) and Karim Khan (28), both residents of Gopal Nagar. A countrymade pistol and three cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Pradeep is found previously involved in 10 criminal cases, while Khan was previously involved in a murder case registered at the Najafgarh police station, an officer said.

"On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police got a tip-off and arrested the accused from Dichaun Road," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they are associates of the 'Shakti Sharda' gang and they were searching for their target in the area when they were arrested, the DCP added. PTI

