20 Test Positive on Sun, Nagpur COVID-19 Count Now 356

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district in Maharashtra reached 356 after 20 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, a health official said.

Besides, the samples of a man who was brought dead to IGGMCH on Saturday here tested positive for the virus on Sunday, he added.

"The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nagpur is now six. So far, 198 people have been discharged after recovery," the official said.

