235 Detained for Violating Orders in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): As many as 235 people were detained on Thursday by Amalapuram police who violated lockdown orders and entered Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaik Masoom Basha said that lockdown is in enforce in the Amalapuram subdivision."Most of the people are cooperating but some are violating. Today many people from Hyderabad have tried to enter East Godavari district at Siddhantam village. 235 members came on 55 bikes and 28 cars. We have intercepted them and sent them to home quarantine at Bommuru. Cases will be filed against them for violating the lockdown. We have seized their vehicles. We will arrest them too," Basha said.People were caught while crossing the Godavari bridge at Siddhantam and travelling towards Ravulapalem. (ANI)

