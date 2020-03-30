25 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi, Total Count 97

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 97 on Monday, with 25 fresh cases being reported in a day, the Delhi Health Department said.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 72, including two deaths.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the 97 patients, 89 are admitted at various hospitals.

A 60-year-old old Yemini national who died at a private hospital on Thursday had become the second casualty of the coronavirus infection here, authorities said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, five have been discharged and one died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.

The coronavirus-affected patients in Delhi include a mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said.

Total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 2,168 and 1,846 reports were received, they said. A total of 2,09,567 passengers, who returned from the coronavirus-affected countries, were screened at the Delhi airport till March 29 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

As many as 19,782 passengers were screened at the Delhi airport between March 18 and 22 by medical teams.

Out of these, 18,573 passengers are in home quarantine and 1,197 are in quarantine at government facilities, the Health Department said in a statement.

As many as 21,628 people, who came in contact with the affected persons, are under home quarantine till date and 1,639 have completed their 14-day quarantine, the statement said.

The Crisis Support and Counselling Centre (CSCC) at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is operational from 8 am to 8 pm on all seven days, it said.

Video conference facility for counselling at the CSCC, IHBAS is also available (Skype ID - CSCCIHBAS).

Door-to-door surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by health workers in all districts, it added.

