Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Shimla Police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly stabbing another student following a clash between two student groups at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla.

The accused, identified as Mohit Dogra, a second-semester law student, was arrested by Baluganj police after the incident near the Law Faculty premises of the university.

According to police, the injured student, Dhanraj, was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Gaurav Singh said that police received information about the incident in the afternoon.

"On March 9, 2026, the police station at Baluganj received a telephonic information from HPU that a fight had broken out between two student groups near the Law Faculty. A police team immediately reached the spot and began the investigation," Singh said.

Police said the case is based on the complaint filed by Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Teesa in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the complaint, at around 1:30 pm, Mukesh Kumar and his companions, Yograj, Dhanraj and Aman Kumar, were standing inside the Law Faculty premises when the accused allegedly approached them.

"The accused came out of the gate of the Law Faculty and suddenly took out a sharp knife and began threatening to kill them. During the altercation, he stabbed Dhanraj with the knife, causing injuries," the SP said.

The injured student was immediately taken to IGMC hospital at Shimla for treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

"The accused has been arrested, and the matter is under investigation," Gaurav Singh added. (ANI)

