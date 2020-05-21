265 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, Seven Deaths

Pune, May 21 (PTI) Pune district reported 265 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 4,809, while the death toll reached 242 after seven people succumbed to the infection.

The increase in the number of cases is the highest in one day so far.

Of the 265 cases, 222 were detected in Pune city, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in cantonment and rural areas, said a health official.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areasis 4,154, 244 and 411, respectively.

