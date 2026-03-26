New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex agency established by the Government of India to promote cost effective housing finance system, has launched the Gruh Sugam Portal, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

The portal enables Defence/Government personnel to avail home loans with ease from the location of their posting, the statement noted.

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This portal will accelerate digital lending adoption and financial inclusion. It will facilitate increased home ownership through improved access to housing loans, strengthening the mission of promoting affordable and sustainable housing finance.

Defence Personnel, Members of Paramilitary Forces, Government Employees (State and Central) can apply for housing loans digitally through their respective administrative units. No need to visit the banks and financial institutions for loan approvals and processing.

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Another feature of the portal is that it is a 'Unified Digital Marketplace' which enables market transparency and discovery of best suited offer.

The portal also provides a seamless digital integration with NHB and lending institutions to ensure ease of operations.

The other notable feature of the portal is that it has enhanced loan processing efficiency. The portal also provides 'Grievance Redressal and Consumer Protection'. An online chat facility for quick query resolution is also available at the portal.

The portal enables registration by the government entity to access the facilities of the portal. It also facilitates the registration and application by defence/paramilitary/Govt Staff through their respective administrative units.

The employees register their request for a housing loan with minimal data, which is then relayed to the registered lending institutions. The lending institutions will provide their best offer, which can be compared and accepted by the loan applicant.

This will improve the ease of accessing home loan facilities, especially by the defence/paramilitary forces from remote locations, thereby increasing affordable home ownership in the country. (ANI)

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