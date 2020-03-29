275 Indians, Evacuated from Iran, Reach Jodhpur

Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official said.

He said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, there were 133 women and 142 men. Besides, there were two infants and four children.

