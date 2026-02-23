Mumbai, February 23: A rare celestial alignment is set to coincide with India’s spring festivities as a Total Lunar Eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, occurs on March 3. This astronomical event is particularly significant as it falls on Phalguna Purnima, the day traditionally reserved for Holi celebrations. While the eclipse will be visible in its entirety across North America and the Pacific, skywatchers in India will witness the concluding "Grastodit" phase as the moon rises. The coincidence has prompted shifts in traditional festive calendars, with many priests advising a change in the timing of rituals to remain auspicious.

Because the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak Kaal, a period considered inauspicious in Vedic astrology, will be in effect throughout the day on March 3. Traditionally, religious activities and celebrations are avoided during this window, leading to a unique schedule for the 2026 festival. Most astrological guides suggest that while the spiritual shadow of the eclipse looms over the full moon day, the "Rangwali Holi" or playing with colors will be primarily observed on March 4, after the eclipse's conclusion. Chandra Grahan 2026: India Braces for ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse, Check Timing and Visibility.

Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: Lunar Eclipse Timings and India Visibility

The lunar eclipse will begin in its penumbral phase in the afternoon, but it will only become visible to the Indian eye once the moon rises in the evening. Because the moon rises while already under the Earth's shadow, the visible window in most Indian cities will be brief, lasting approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

Sutak Kaal Begins: 06:20 AM (IST), March 3

06:20 AM (IST), March 3 Moonrise in India: Approximately 06:22 PM – 06:26 PM (varying by city)

Approximately 06:22 PM – 06:26 PM (varying by city) Maximum Visible Phase : 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM

: 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM Eclipse Ends (Moksha): 06:47 PM

06:47 PM Sutak Kaal Ends: 06:47 PM

Chandra Grahan 2026: Impact on Holika Dahan and Holi Rituals

The presence of the eclipse on March 3 has created a rare situation for Holika Dahan, the ritual bonfire. According to major Panchangs, including Jagran and Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to light the bonfire in 2026 is actually the night before, on March 2, during a specific "Bhadra-free" window from 12:50 AM to 02:02 AM (technically early March 3). Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Stunning ‘Ring of Fire’ Captured Over Antarctica As Moon Covers 96% of Sun (See Pics).

For those observing the bonfire on the evening of March 3, it must be performed strictly after 06:48 PM, once the eclipse has concluded and the purification rituals are complete. Consequently, the vibrant Rangwali Holi (Dhulendi) will be celebrated nationwide on Wednesday, March 4, to ensure the festivities take place in a "clean" window free from the eclipse's shadow.

This particular Chandra Grahan will occur in the Leo (Simha) zodiac sign and under the Purva Phalguna Nakshatra. Astrologers suggest that this alignment may bring heightened emotional intensity and ego-related challenges. Individuals with the Moon in Leo or those currently in a "Chandra Mahadasha" are advised to practice meditation and avoid major financial decisions during the Sutak period.

A total lunar eclipse is often called a "Blood Moon" because of the reddish hue the moon takes on during totality. This happens as Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths of light and refracts longer red wavelengths toward the lunar surface, the same phenomenon that causes red sunsets. While the 2026 event is a "Total" eclipse globally, India’s geographical position means residents will only see the final partial "bite" of the shadow as the moon emerges from the Earth's umbra.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).