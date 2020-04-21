3 Booked for Hiding Travel History in J-K

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Three people were booked on Tuesday for hiding their travel history in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Radhay Sham, Sham Lal and Ashok Singh travelled to their respective villages from Jaipur and Ahmedabad in a truck carrying essential items, they said

All the three have been put under quarantine at Ghagwal with the help of health department, they said. PTI TAS AB

