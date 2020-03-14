3 Family Members of K'taka Man Who Died Due to Coronavirus Test Negative

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The test reports of three members of the family of the man who had died due to coronavirus, has come back as negative, while the report of one member is still awaited. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said, "As per test reports of family members of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who had passed away and was later confirmed positive for COVID-19, three out of four members have been tested negative for coronavirus. Report of one member is still awaited."The Central government had on Thursday said that the death of the 76-year-old man from Karnataka is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity while he was also tested positive for COVID-19.The man visited Saudi Arabia on January 29 and returned to India a month later on February 29. (ANI)

