3 Policeman of Nabi Karim Test Positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Three policemen posted at Nabi Karim police station of central district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The three officials tested positive on Sunday, they said.

They were on picket duty and the contact tracing is going on, police said.

They have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while their families have been asked to quarantine themselves, a senior police officer said.

The total number of Delhi police personnel who have tested positive for the virus stands at 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)