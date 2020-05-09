31 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Punjab reported two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, while 31 people tested positive for the infection, bringing the number of cases to 1,762 in the state, according to the state government's medical bulletin.

The fresh fatalities pushed coronavirus-related death toll to 31 in Punjab. There are 1,574 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Hoshiarpur died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, said a health official. The man was having respiratory problems, the official added.

A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient died at a Ludhiana hospital, the official said.

Among fresh cases reported on Saturday, 17 were in Jalandhar, five in Fatehgarh Sahib, four in Rupnagar, two in Pathankot and one each in Patiala, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

Five coronavirus patients from Jalandhar were discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection. So far, 157 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 287 cases, followed by 175 in Jalandhar, 157 in Tarn Taran, 125 in Ludhiana, 116 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 96 in Patiala, 95 in Mohali, 90 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot, 43 in Ferozepur, 40 in Bathinda, 39 in Fazilka, 29 in Pathankot, 28 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 24 in Kapurthala, 21 in Barnala, 20 each in Mansa and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, it said.

A total of 39,462 samples have been collected in the state so far and 33,639 of them have come out negative and reports of 4,061 are still awaited.

