Faisalabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) observed International Women's Day 2026 under the UN theme, "Rights". Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls" and urged the enforcement of constitutional safeguards in cases involving minority girls, according to an official press release.

HRFP assists, documents, and publishes cases concerning the abduction, forced conversion, and forced marriage of minority girls in Pakistan and has once again raised serious concerns in a Women's Day event over the alarming pattern of such incidents.

Based on HRFP's previously reported case studies on the facts of abducted minority girls who do not return to their families, factors contributing to this grave situation include religious discrimination against Hindu and Christian minorities, lack of financial resources, limited legal support, police bias in favour of abductors, societal, Islamist and political pressure on victims and families, and lack of awareness regarding legal rights, the press release stated.

HRFP's REAT Helpline received more than 1,200 calls in 2025 alone, the majority concerning attacks on Christians and Churches, false blasphemy accusations, abductions of minority girls, workplace discrimination, biased treatment, and incidents of violence. A few recent case studies of abducted minority girls, like the Sataish Maryam case, the Shamaya Saleem case, and the Simran Amjad case, including one of the current cases assisted by HRFP, that of minor Christian girl Areeba Asif Masih from Multan, were also discussed in the event: why the justice is delayed, how the family became disheartened and stopped efforts, and what challenges they have been facing.

According to information shared with HRFP's REAT Helpline, Pastor Paul and the victim's mother, Rukhsana Bibi, contacted HRFP last month, seeking assistance. Upon visiting the family's residence in Multan, HRFP's team documented multiple reasons for the family's initial silence and hesitation in pursuing legal proceedings, including their lack of trust in police and judicial mechanisms, according to the press release.

Rukhsana Bibi informed HRFP that on December 18, 2024, her daughter Areeba, an 8th-grade student, was abducted by Muhammad Shoaib while on her way to school. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on December 19, 2024. However, more than a year later, the minor has not recovered.

HRFP's fact-finding team reviewed relevant documents and met local police officials and community stakeholders. Areeba Asif was abducted on December 18, 2024, but the documentation indicates falsely that she embraced Islam on December 11, 2024, and got married on December 13, 2024, despite being underage at the time. Although the family maintains that proper legal safeguards were not ensured during subsequent court proceedings, the press release added.

HRFP reiterates that such incidents are in direct violation of constitutional guarantees and statutory protections under Pakistani law.

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), emphasises that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights, but the problem is about their implementations and practice. He stated the example of "Article 9 - Security of Person; No individual shall be deprived of life or liberty except in accordance with law," while the Abduction and unlawful detention violate this protection. Also, under "Article 20 - Freedom to Profess Religion: Every citizen has the right to freely profess and practice his or her religion" but the Forced conversion violates this right. Article 25 also guarantee the "Equality of Citizens" that All citizens are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection, including minorities and children. And the Article 35 - "Protection of Family, Mother and Child; The State is obligated to protect marriage, family, mothers, and children", the press release stated.

Naveed Walter president HRFP stated further that the several statutory laws provide protection against such crimes as like under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC); Sections 361 & 363 is against Kidnapping or abduction of a minor. Section 365-B is against Kidnapping or abducting a woman to compel marriage. Sections 375 & 376 is against Rape provisions, particularly applicable where the victim is a minor and consent is legally invalid. Then why the consent of minors considered valid in the court especially through their statement at court, police, during marriage and conversion, Naveed Walter added more.

Naveed Walter president HRFP said further that Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929 (as amended) Prohibits marriage of girls under 16 years in Punjab and at the federal level (Sindh sets the minimum age at 18), Contracting a child marriage is a punishable offense. While the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act, 2004 Provides mechanisms for state intervention when a child is at risk. Also, the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 Ensures child-sensitive procedures and protections in cases involving minors. So where are state's interventions in child marriages, abductions, forced conversions and forced marriages cases, he added more, the press release said.

Naveed Walter president HRFP said that in light of these constitutional and legal obligations, with victim's family HRFP calls for Immediate recovery and safe custody of Areeba Asif Masih and other several Hindu and Christian girls, Annulment of any marriage conducted while she was a minor, An independent, transparent investigation into the abduction, forced conversion, and forced marriage, Accountability of any officials found negligent or complicit, Protection of the victim's family from harassment or intimidation, Strict implementation of child protection laws in letter and spirit, he added.

HRFP reiterates that a minor cannot legally consent to marriage, and any conversion or marriage conducted under coercion or involving a child is unlawful under Pakistani law.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan remains committed to defending the constitutional rights of minorities, women, and children and urges the concerned authorities to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice in the case of Areeba Asif Masih and all minority girls, the press release added. (ANI)

