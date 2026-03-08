Wellington [New Zealand], March 8 (ANI): New Zealand women's cricket team fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has announced her retirement from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket after 15 years with the team, as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

Since debuting in ODIs at age 20 against Australia in Brisbane during the 2011 series, the Canterbury pacer has played 103 matches for New Zealand and retires as the White Ferns' all-time leading ODI wicket-taker, with 125 wickets.

Tahuhu is among 12 players to have appeared in over 100 ODIs for the New Zealand women's cricket team and has competed in four World Cups, including the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand.

She has consistently ranked among the top ten ODI bowlers, was widely regarded as the world's fastest bowler at her peak, and was named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year in 2023 following an outstanding season.

Tahuhu expressed that representing the team in ODIs has been a huge honour, and she feels proud and grateful to have played over 100 matches for her country, treasuring every moment of her career in the format.

"It's always been a privilege and honour to pull on the White Ferns shirt in ODI cricket. To get one game was an amazing feeling. To have been able to wear the shirt and represent my country and my family over 100 times in ODI cricket is something I never could have dreamt of. I'll treasure every moment and walk away from the ODI game incredibly proud of what I've been able to achieve in the format," she said as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket website.

Tahuhu, who played her final ODI against England at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, said she is excited to continue contributing in T20Is and aims to help the team defend their 2024 T20 World Cup title in England later this year.

"There's plenty of exciting things ahead and I'm looking forward to continuing to contribute to this team in the T20 format. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 was a huge achievement and I'm really motivated to be over in England later this year to help this team defend our title," she said.

Tahuhu will remain eligible for selection in the White Ferns' T20 squad and is expected to be included in the team for the T20I series against South Africa, with the squad set to be announced on Tuesday. (ANI)

