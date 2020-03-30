4.5M Quake Jolts Chamba, Sixth in Three Days

Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) A 4.5 magnitude quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday night, the meteorological department here said, but no loss of life or property was was reported.

The quake was recorded at 11.47 pm, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. This is the sixth quake in three days in Chamba district.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

On Friday, five quakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 struck Chamba district.

The quakes were recorded between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone.

