42 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): Forty-two fresh cases of COVID- 19 were reported on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,551 in Telangana.

Of the 42 affected, 37 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits,twofrom Ranga Reddy district and three migrants, according to a bulletin on coronavirus.

Twenty-one patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged patients to 992 till date, it said.

So far, 34 people died of thevirus while the active cases stood at 525.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)