5-member Team Deputed by Sonia for Visiting Riot-affected Areas to Submit Report Soon

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The five-member team, deputed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi, will submit its report to her soon, sources said Friday.

The report is likely to raise questions on police action during the violence, sources said.

According to sources, the report is ready and it can be submitted to Gandhi on Saturday or on Monday.

Gandhi had deputed the five-member team last Friday to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after which the delegation has visited several places and met with many victims of violence.

The team comprises All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

