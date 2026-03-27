Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Puthiya Tamilagam Founder K Krishnasamy on Friday asserted that his party took up many efforts to ally with BJP and AIADMK, to root out the existing DMK government in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming state elections.

Speaking to ANI, Krishnasamy stated that his party will contest on 60 to 70 seats independently, and will release its first list on Sunday.

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"To root out the existing DMK Govt, Puthiya Tamilagam took so many efforts to forge a big alliance with AIADMK and BJP. Even though AIADMK is very weak in southern districts, they are not ready to forge alliance with Puthiya Tamilagam party, which is a formidable force in Southern districts. We don't want to go and surrender our dignity. So, we planned to contest alone in 60-70 constituencies...We are going to release the list day after tomorrow," said Krishnasamy.

Furthermore, the Puthiya Tamilagam chief added that during discussions with AIADMK, his party sought 12 to 15 seats and one Rajya Sabha seat for representation of Devendrakula Velalar community in southern Tamil Nadu. He added that the communications stalled because, firstly, the AIADMK initially offered to give seven seats, which later came down to five.

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"Discussions were held with Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party representatives seeking allocation of 12 to 15 constituencies. A key demand also included a Rajya Sabha seat for the Devendrakula Velalar community in southern Tamil Nadu...While the AIADMK initially suggested discussing seven seats, it later offered only five, and talks failed to progress further. Negotiations have now come to a standstill and the AIADMK is sidelining his party, causing disappointment among the Devendrakula Velalar community...Until then, the party will continue its preparations to contest independently," said Krishnasamy.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)