5 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, Total 308

Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 308, a senior health department official said here.

Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said of the total 308 COVID-19 cases, 169 are active while 136 people have recovered and have been discharged. Three had died of the infection earlier, he said.

The recovery rate is 44.2 per cent in the state, Kulkarni said.

"Now no district is in the 'red zone' under the new guidelines of the Union government," he said, adding that Pakur, Sahibganj and Khunti have no COVID-19 positive case.

He said, "On behalf of the government, 42,245 swab samples -- 1,965 in private labs and the rest in government set-up test labs -- were tested."

The tests included 19,686 migrant workers, he said.

