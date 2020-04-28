5 New COVID-19 Cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; Total Count 134

Noida (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Five more people, including two teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the district's tally to 134, officials said.

On the brighter side, eight patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19, leaving 55 active cases, the officials said.

"Total 190 reports have been received in the past 24 hours. Five of them have tested positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 134," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 45-year-old man from Sector 34, an 18-year-old girl from Sector 50, an 18-year-old boy from Sector 15 and a 71-year-old woman from Sector 93A – all four in Noida, besides a 50-year-old woman from Begumpur village in Greater Noida, he said.

"So far, 79 of the 134 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 55 active cases in the district," he said. F

our of the patients discharged on Tuesday were admitted to Sharda Hospital, one each at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the Child PGI while two of them were admitted to Delhi hospitals, he said in a statement.

The recovery rate of patients is 58.95 per cent, according to the official statistics.

According to the Health Department, 3,531 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Tuesday evening.

So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 773 are in institutional quarantine, it added.

There are currently 46 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorised into three zones – red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days).

As of now, 18 hotspots are in red zone, 13 in orange and 15 in green, according to officials.

