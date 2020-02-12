600 Kg Ganja Seized in Assam, 3 Arrested

Kamrup (Assam) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Police on Wednesday seized 600 kgs ganja from an oil tanker and apprehended three persons here.Based on a piece of information, at about 3 pm, one oil tanker was detained in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police, by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Kamrup, with a police team of North Guwahati.The apprehended accused persons were brought to the police station for further interrogation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)