699 Sharmik Special Trains Carrying 10.15 Lakh Migrant Labourers Ran from Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday announced that the state government along with Indian Railways ran 699 shramik special trains ferrying 10.15 lakh migrant workers till May 21."As on May 21 from all over India, 2,317 Shramik express trains were arranged for migrant workers out of which 699 started from various places in Gujarat," read a release from the CMO."Gujarat government has arranged 462 shramik special trains for migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh. While, 126 trains for Bihar, 40 trains for Orrisa, 26 trains for Madhya Pradesh, 24 trains for Jharkhand, 10 trains for Chhattisgarh, 5 trains for Uttarakhand, 2 trains for West Bengal, 2 trains for Tamil Nadu, 1 train each for Maharastra, Manipur, and Rajasthan," it further read. The release also informed that till May 22 midnight 85 more Shramik special trains will run from various places of Gujarat.The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)