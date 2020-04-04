7 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 4 (ANI): Seven more cases of coronavirus were reported here, taking the total count in the district to 17, Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said on Saturday.The new cases are contacts of other infected people. Earleir in the day, the state health department said, "Two more men, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been found COVID-19 positive in Bharatpur. 21 people have tested positive in Rajasthan today out which 10 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat."The total COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 200.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2,784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

