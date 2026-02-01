Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): Day 2 of the Dream Sports Championship (DSC) U-15 Table Tennis saw the league stage gather momentum at TNPESU, Chennai, with players across boys' and girls' categories producing a mix of dominant straight-game wins and hard-fought five-set encounters as group standings began to take shape, according to a release.

In the boys' category, Aditya continued his strong run with a straight-game win over Kumar Hardik (3-0), while Bhatt Dev edged past Acharya Aarav in a closely contested five-set match (3-2). Rajavelu Akash maintained his dominance with a 3-0 victory against Dutta Ariv, and Buchupalli Haasit delivered consistent performances with wins over Patil Viren (3-0) and Vivan Khanna (3-1).

Jana Rudranil also impressed with composed straight-game wins against Sinai Caro Chandan and Sahney Aarav, while Sengupta Somdev recorded two key victories, defeating Chakraborty Debanshi (3-0) and Gosar Ahan (3-1). The highlight of the day came in Group F, where Banerjee Souswarya upset Duklan Vatsal in a gripping five-set battle, sealing the decider 20-18.

The girls' competition saw several closely fought encounters alongside commanding performances. Ray Ahona featured in one of the tightest matches of the day, overcoming Chatterjee Titash in five sets (3-2), while Godil Daniya edged Tyagi Shanaya in another five-game contest (3-2).

Chakraborty Sreejani and Santhosh Sakshya produced authoritative displays with straight-game wins over Debanshi Chakraborty and Arora Krishvi, respectively.

Alyssa Yeung of Australia came through a five-set battle against Banerjee Saturya (3-2), while Dhar Shreya continued her steady form with a 3-1 win over Soni Radhika. Sri Shaanvi M picked up two 3-1 victories, defeating Kavyaa Madaan and Deolekar Rittanya. Shahid Shariqa was also tested on the day, winning a five-set encounter against Sarrinah Shaikh before following it up with a four-game victory over Jhawar Palakh.

With crucial points secured across groups and several matches going the distance, Day 2 further intensified the league-stage battle, setting the stage for decisive encounters as the Dream Sports Championship U-15 Table Tennis moves deeper into the group phase. (ANI)

