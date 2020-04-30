795 Houses Damaged in Rain and Hailstorm in Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 30 (PTI) At least 795 houses were damaged in heavy rain and hailstorm that hit parts of Mizoram last week, disaster management and rehabilitation minister Lalchamliana said on Thursday.

He said that 46 houses have been completely damaged and 749 others partially damaged in 58 villages in nine out of the 11 districts in the state.

Lalchamliana, who is also the home minister, said the state government would provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

According to the minister, Hliappui village in east Mizorams Saitual district was the worst-hit as a total of 268 houses were damaged there in a severe hailstorm on April 23.

Of the 268 houses, 189 were completely damaged by hailstones, he said.

Lalchamliana said that the government and local MLA L Thangmawia extended help to the affected families who were provided with 688 bundles of tin sheet worth Rs 29.2 lakh. The Mizoram Synod and the rural development department also provided 200 and 100 bundles of tin sheet, respectively.

At least 229 houses in the Aizawl district, 271 in Saitual district, 76 in Lawngtlai district, 72 in Hnahthial district were also damaged in the rain and hailstorm.

