85,521 Stranded Residents Brought Back: JK Admn

Jammu, May 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back over 85,000 stranded residents, including students, from various states and union territories on trains, flights and buses, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

People across the country have been stranded away from their homes due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown which began on March 25.

As many as 85,521 residents have been brought back by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on 24 special trains, three flights and scores of buses. All necessary preventive measures against coronavirus were taken while bringing back the residents, the spokesperson said.

A total of 64,499 residents were brought back through the Lakhanpur border with Punjab and 20,521 arrived on special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, he said.

Besides, 501 people, including students, have been brought back on special flights, he added.

Nearly 1,390 residents came back through Lakhanpur from May 21 to May 22. As many as 797 residents arrived on a special train at Jammu railway station on Friday.

Those who returned through the Lakhanpur border were brought back from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, among other states and union territories.

