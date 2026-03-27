VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: In a move designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical industry requirements, R. R. Institute of Modern Technology (RRIMT), a best engineering college in Lucknow, a flagship college of the R.R. Group of Institutions (RRGI) in Lucknow, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with multinational software services firm Chetu India Private Limited. The agreement, executed on March 19, 2026, establishes a formal framework to enhance the employability of engineering students through skill-based technical education in India and curriculum customization.

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Established in 2008, RRGI operates from a 40-acre campus in Lucknow and is approved by the AICTE-approved colleges in Lucknow. The institution, affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), offers a wide range of academic programs. Its undergraduate BTech offerings encompass high-demand branches including Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML), Computer Science and Design (CSD), Information Technology (IT), Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE), Biotechnology, and Electronics & Communication. Beyond engineering, the educational group also provides Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Polytechnic diploma courses, making it one of the top engineering colleges in Lucknow.

The newly signed partnership with Chetu India aims to align these technical courses directly with the IT sector's immediate demands. Represented by Aarti Jaiswal, Dean of Training & Placement at RRIMT, and Junaid Hanfi, Senior Team Leader at Chetu India, the MOU outlines direct corporate intervention in the academic process. Under the terms of the agreement, Chetu India will provide specific, proprietary course materials and assist in customizing the institution's teaching methodology. This ensures the academic curriculum accurately reflects current industrial scenarios, significantly reducing the secondary training period typically required for fresh graduates entering the corporate workforce and strengthening engineering colleges with placement in Lucknow.

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Furthermore, the scope of the MOU extends to Faculty Development Programs (FDP), where Chetu professionals will actively train RRIMT's faculty members to impart relevant industrial exposure, strengthening technical education with industry exposure India. The initiative is supported by regular campus visits from industry experts to deliver guest lectures on evolving market demands and technical trends.

A critical component of this one-year strategic partnership focuses on recruitment outcomes, reinforcing the institution's position among engineering colleges with placement in Lucknow. Chetu India holds a contractual right of first refusal to engage specifically trained students upon the completion of their academic programs. The US-based software firm will also actively engage in targeted placement drives for these selected student cohorts. To protect the proprietary nature of this customized corporate training, the agreement includes strict confidentiality clauses, intellectual property guidelines, and non-solicitation parameters.

The institution's infrastructure, which includes specialized engineering workshops and centrally air-conditioned seminar halls, supports these advanced training initiatives, further establishing it among private engineering colleges in Lucknow, offering modern facilities. This targeted corporate integration aligns with R.R. Group of Institutions' recent placement trajectories, which saw the institution record a highest salary package of Rs 16 lakh per annum (LPA) with an average compensation of Rs 4 LPA across its various technical disciplines.

Governed by the Sri Ram Niwas Rukmani Devi Trust, RRIMT's initiative to standardize its curriculum with active corporate partners reflects a proactive approach to modern engineering education. By prioritizing hands-on, industry-vetted skills over purely theoretical coursework, the institution is fundamentally shifting how tier-2 technical hubs prepare students for a highly competitive global workforce, positioning it among top engineering colleges in Lucknow.

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