AI Crew Who Flew with Coronavirus-struck Indian Asked to Remain in Isolation for 14 Days

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) After the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that a Delhi resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said.

"The crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors," the officials told PTI.

Giving details of the fresh cases, Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, while the other patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection is from Telangana and has a recent travel history to Dubai.

Air India officials said, "The male passenger had travelled to Italy by road. He took the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight."

