Air Ok Empowers Frontline Corona Warriors

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): IIT-Madras incubated cleantech startup -- Air Ok Technologies -- has extended a helping hand to the frontline warriors in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus by donating 25,000 masks for doctors and other medical professionals at two of the biggest hospitals in the NCR -- Indraprastha Apollo Hospital at Jasola and Medanta, The Medicity in Gurugram.Apollo Hospital received 10,000 masks while Medanta got 15,000 masks. Notably, both hospitals are among the leading healthcare centres in the country. This comes as a significant step in the wake of the shortage of essential items such as masks and sanitisers, which people have been scrambling for since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.In the prevailing scenario, anyone venturing out of home even to get grocery can be seen sporting a mask, which has led to a scarcity of masks even for medical professionals. The basic benefit of using a mask is that it prevents droplets, which is the primary mode of transmission of coronavirus, from getting transmitted. It also prevents one from repeatedly touching nose, mouth and faces directly with fingers.According to an advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorically mentioned that "once 80 per cent of the population wears a mask, the outbreak can be stopped immediately."Taking cognizance of the information by the WHO, the Health Ministry also issued an illustrative manual on how the people could make masks at home. The manual further mentions that wearing masks is especially recommended for people living in densely populated areas.Founder and CEO of Air Ok Technologies V Deekshith Vara Prasad shared his views on the noble act and said, "A doctor or nurse without a mask is like a warrior without a weapon in the battlefield. We are happy that our small initiative will aid them in the fight against COVID-19."Managing Director of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals P Shivakumar appreciated the move of Air Ok: "We thank Air Ok for the decision to donate the masks. It would benefit us a great deal in the current situation and the pandemic has triggered a huge disparity in the demand and the supply."Dr Pankaj Saini, CEO, Medanta - The Medicity, said "the whole medical fraternity is engaged in a fierce battle against coronavirus, and masks are our prime shield. At this point in time, no amount of it can be enough. We are thankful to Air Ok for the initiative." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)