Dubai, February 23: The gold rate in Dubai maintained a stable position on Monday morning, February 23, as global markets reopened for the new trading week. Following a period of consolidation over the weekend, the retail rate for 24-carat gold in the "City of Gold" stands at AED 615.25 per gram. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 23, in AED, USD and INR below.

The stability comes as investors weigh recent economic data from the United States and monitor geopolitical developments that have historically influenced bullion demand. Despite staying flat at the start of the week, gold prices remain near significant highs, reflecting a broader trend of safe-haven buying. In Dubai’s retail sector, 22-carat gold, the most popular choice for jewelry, is currently priced at AED 569.75 per gram. Gold Rate Today, February 23, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today Table for February 23:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 615.25 167.53 15,199 10 Grams 6,152.50 1,675.30 1,51,993 1 Tola 7,176.15 1,954.00 1,77,273 22K 1 Gram 569.75 155.14 14,075 10 Grams 5,697.50 1,551.40 1,40,752 1 Tola 6,645.48 1,809.52 1,64,171 21K 1 Gram 546.25 148.74 13,494 10 Grams 5,462.50 1,487.40 1,34,936 1 Tola 6,371.32 1,734.90 1,57,390 18K 1 Gram 468.25 127.50 11,568 10 Grams 4,682.50 1,275.00 1,15,677 1 Tola 5,461.56 1,487.14 1,34,917

Dubai Gold Rate Today: Factors Influencing Today's Rates

The current price level is influenced by a slight weakening of the US Dollar and a stabilisation in US Treasury yields. As gold is denominated in dollars globally, a softer greenback often makes the metal more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

Furthermore, the Dubai Jewellery Group’s daily rates track the international spot price closely. Analysts are looking toward upcoming inflation reports and central bank commentary later this week, which could trigger more significant movement in the market as the week progresses. Silver Rate Today, February 23, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Advice for Buyers

For those purchasing jewelry in Dubai, it is important to note that while investment-grade gold is tax-exempt, a 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to jewelry. However, tourists may be eligible for a VAT refund through specialized kiosks located at major exit points, including Dubai International Airport.

Buyers are also encouraged to check for the daily price updates and verify making charges, which can vary significantly between different retailers in the Deira Gold Souk and major shopping malls.

